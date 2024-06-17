A Bartender Explains Why Mixing Tequila And Wine Is Harder Than It Sounds

Wine and tequila are two alcoholic beverages you can drink alone or in many famous cocktails; tequila is the star of margaritas and palomas while spritzes and mimosas put wine front and center. However, mixing the two isn't as straightforward as you might think. Tasting Table consulted expert bartender and owner of Cure cocktail bar in New Orleans, Neal Bodenheimer, to see if you can make this unlikely pairing work.

Bodenheimer is a fan of wine and tequila as the star ingredients in classic cocktails, and when asked if he would blend the two into a cocktail, he was cautiously optimistic. First, he reasoned that many modern cocktails incorporate aromatized, fortified, and even oxidized wines, so "it's not a leap to use wine in a [tequila] drink." He also thinks the diversity of wines opens the opportunity for wine and tequila pairings; "There's so many wines that are incredible...If the right wine is there, there is no reason why you couldn't do it," he states.

That said, Bodenheimer was unequivocal in his objection to simply adding a shot of tequila to a glass of wine. He thinks "you'd have to be very specific about what you used because you'd have to get the acid right and the dilution right." Mixology is an exact science wherein the success of a cocktail depends on measurements and proportions. Despite his doubts about a simple wine-tequila mixture, Bodenheimer encourages trying the duo in a multi-ingredient cocktail.