Give Rhubarb The Savory Treatment By Turning It Into Salsa

What if we told you that rhubarb is great in many recipes, not just jams and desserts? As marvelous as it is in sweet treats, this candy-pink stalk veggie can also make savory dishes better in an instant. At the top of the list stands salsa, a simple yet versatile and delicious classic. This Mexican staple is as familiar as can be, but with rhubarb in the mix, you might find it refreshingly enjoyable.

Despite joining a kaleidoscope of flavors in salsa, rhubarb still manages to stand out spectacularly. How could it not when this vegetable is already so unique on its own? Distinctively tart and bright with just a subtle hint of sweetness, it plays a complementary role to the salsa's tangy, savory taste. As everything comes together, your rhubarb salsa will transform into a more gratifying, diverse rendition of the traditional tomato-based one. Yet, underneath all the new twists and changes, you'll still get the signature vibrancy that salsa is known and loved for.

Where texture is concerned, salsa brings a fun crunchiness to the blend of tender veggies and fresh herbs. This juxtaposition isn't much, but it takes the eating experience up a notch. As the flavors slowly unfold and are enhanced by this textural interplay, you'll be surprised by how much more enticing the salsa becomes.