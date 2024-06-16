Use An Almost-Empty Salsa Jar For Pasta Salad Dressing With A South-Of-The-Border Fusion

As backyard barbecue season starts to amp up, pasta salad is one of the most popular sides to bring to the table. Even if you've got a go-to set of pasta salad recipes, a jar of salsa is the unexpected addition to give them a novel and delicious twist. Salsas encompass a diverse array of red, green, cream and oil-based recipes that'll add complexity and zest to a simple pasta salad dressing.

Whether you buy them at the store or make your own fresh salsa, it only takes a splash or two to upgrade dressing. You can thus use salsa for the standard basket of chips or as a meat marinade for the main-course protein, reserving the remnants for your pasta salad dressing. You can even save yourself some dishes by adding the pasta salad dressing ingredients directly into the mostly empty jar of salsa and shaking to combine.

It'll provide a spicy, acidic component that will either enhance the acidity of a vinaigrette or complement the creaminess of a mayo-based dressing while also contributing some volume. Furthermore, as a Mexican specialty, salsa opens new avenues for additional pasta salad ingredients, transforming a classic American recipe into a Mexican-American fusion dish.