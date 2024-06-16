Upgrade Pigs In A Blanket With Bacon And Eggs For Breakfast

Pigs in a blanket don't always get the love they deserve. Between the flaky, buttery crust and savory sausage inside, they make for a delicious snack — but we only really chow down on them as an appetizer at a party or finger food in a bar. With just a few tweaks, however, you can keep all the delicious qualities you love about pigs in a blanket, while expanding their range so they become breakfast items. Simply swap out the sausage for bacon and add in scrambled eggs.

This switch-up is easier than you may think since you can use store-bought crescent dough to make it happen. You'll want to cook your bacon and eggs ahead of time. Then, all you'll have to do is stuff them into your rolls and bake. Not only does this mean you can now scarf down pigs in a blanket before you've even had a cup of coffee, but it also gives you an easy way to make a treat reminiscent of a tasty breakfast sandwich. And if you're serving a crowd in the morning (perhaps for Easter brunch or a baby shower), you'll have the perfect easy finger food to pair with mimosas and Bellinis.