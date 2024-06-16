Upgrade Pigs In A Blanket With Bacon And Eggs For Breakfast
Pigs in a blanket don't always get the love they deserve. Between the flaky, buttery crust and savory sausage inside, they make for a delicious snack — but we only really chow down on them as an appetizer at a party or finger food in a bar. With just a few tweaks, however, you can keep all the delicious qualities you love about pigs in a blanket, while expanding their range so they become breakfast items. Simply swap out the sausage for bacon and add in scrambled eggs.
This switch-up is easier than you may think since you can use store-bought crescent dough to make it happen. You'll want to cook your bacon and eggs ahead of time. Then, all you'll have to do is stuff them into your rolls and bake. Not only does this mean you can now scarf down pigs in a blanket before you've even had a cup of coffee, but it also gives you an easy way to make a treat reminiscent of a tasty breakfast sandwich. And if you're serving a crowd in the morning (perhaps for Easter brunch or a baby shower), you'll have the perfect easy finger food to pair with mimosas and Bellinis.
How to customize your breakfast blankets
Like we mentioned, you'll want to scramble your eggs and cook your bacon ahead of time. Feel free to throw any seasonings or herbs in your eggs to suit your tastebuds. Then before you assemble your rolls, mince your crispy bacon slices so they fit in each one. Once your store-bought dough is separated and flattened out, add one slice of bacon and a small scoop of scrambled eggs in the center of each triangle, then roll them up and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 12 minutes.
Although these treats will be delicious, they're not the only way you can eat pigs in a blanket in the morning. Feel free to sprinkle a little shredded cheddar or mozzarella in there as well for a bacon-egg-and-cheese-inspired treat, or add a few grated pieces on top after you roll up the dough. You can also incorporate bacon and a cocktail sausage (or a plant-based cocktail wiener for your vegetarian friends), in which case you'll want to add the latter last. And just because your dough is store-bought doesn't mean it has to be boring. Before your rolls go in the oven, brush on a heavenly garlic-herb butter infused with sage, rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder. Feel free to munch on these snacks plain, dip them in ketchup, or sprinkle on hot sauce.