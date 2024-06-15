How To Elevate Store-Bought Burger Buns With Cheese And Herbs

Those boring-looking burger buns you picked up from the store don't need to be served as disappointing enclosures for perfectly cooked meat. With a bit of intention, you can reinvent any plain bun into something a bit more gourmet — even to the point of fooling dinner party guests into believing you made the hamburger buns from scratch. From adding sesame seeds to the top of each bun to brushing the bread pieces with roasted garlic compound butter before toasting, we have plenty of ideas to help you give those buns an upgrade. Two of our favorites? Adding sprinkles of cheese and flavorful herbs.

Think of your bun as a base for your favorite ingredients and top the pieces with shredded cheese and sprinkles of basil and thyme. A quick toast or oven broil can help bring your chosen flavor combinations to life before you set cooked meat patties inside. If you're a fan of homemade garlic bread, these herby burger buns could be a game changer when it comes to your usual hamburger preparations.