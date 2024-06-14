Broccoli Is The Key To Flavorful, Nut-Free Pesto Sauce

Pesto is one of the most delicious and versatile spreads out there — you can use it on sandwiches, in pasta, and in countless other dishes. There's just one problem: If you're allergic to nuts, you can't have it. That's because, traditionally, pesto is made with pine nuts (such as in our recipe for a bright and fresh pesto). However, anyone with a nut allergy shouldn't be deterred, because there are other ways to make pesto — such as with broccoli.

It may sound a bit strange — broccoli in place of pesto? But trust us, it works. Tasting Table has a recipe for easy broccoli pesto, developed by Catherine Brookes, that is just as tasty as its pine nut-infused counterpart. As Brookes explains, the broccoli actually gives the pesto a nutty taste — just like the pine nuts would. Plus, the broccoli brings in plenty of nutritional value. As Brookes puts it, "Broccoli is high in [fiber], vitamin C and potassium. So great for your digestion, immune system and heart health."

Another perk of this recipe besides the delicious taste and nutritional value? It's easy to make. All you need to do is cook the broccoli by boiling it in water for a few minutes, then add the cooked broccoli to a food processor, along with the rest of the ingredients, and blend until smooth. If you don't have a food processor, you can use a normal blender instead.