Our Favorite Show-Stopping Drinks For Your 2024 Tony Awards Watch Party

Live theatre is exactly like our favorite cocktails — filled with the same key players we love to see again and again (be it whiskey and rum or Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane), unexpectedly sour twists, and bittersweet finishes. With the 77th Tony Awards airing live on June 16, what better way to celebrate the art than with a host of beverages that are equally as complex as the shows and characters represented?

While you may have all the best unconventional hors d'oeuvres recipes down pat, your drinks menu needs to be equally as impressive. Filled with on-theme ingredients for every guest's preference, you can use these cocktails and mocktails to simply get through the endless commercials or take a few sips during your personal Tony Awards drinking game. Did Ariana DeBose put on yet another spectacular, viral-worthy opening performance? Sip! Will "Hell's Kitchen" and "Stereophonic" sweep the awards as predicted? Sip! Even if you only mix and muddle your drinks for a cozy, theatre-themed night with a few close friends, these drinks play the perfect role for every moment of your watch party.