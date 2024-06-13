Elevate Your Sparkling Water With Dessert Wine And Thank Us Later

Dessert wines are known for their sweeter flavor profiles and fuller, silkier mouthfeel. There are all kinds of different dessert wines to know, but the common takeaway is that there is some significant level of sweetness, from sugars left in the wine after fermentation, or the grape varieties and how they were prepared, or from the addition of spirits to fortify the wine. For that reason, dessert wines are either indeed enjoyed post-dinner, where they really elevate any dessert dish, or they're dismissed all together. Dessert wines like sherry or Madeira are virtually never used in the same sentence as words like "refreshing" or "easy-drinking." This, as it turns out, may be a big missed opportunity.

As delicious as common dessert wine flavors sound — from dried, dark fruits to caramel and butterscotch — they don't exactly sound like summertime-sipper material. That is until you consider one genius hack: adding sparkling water. Cutting a dessert wine with something crisp and effervescent is a total game-changer that makes the wine's decadent flavors suddenly light and refreshing. Die-hard oenophiles may balk at the idea of mixing special wines with, say, a can of plain or fruit-enhanced bubbly H2O, but it's hard to imagine anyone actually trying this perfect compromise and not loving it. You get the sweetness, but in an easy-drinking format, and the wine's silkiness plus the water's carbonation create an intriguing and irresistible mouthfeel.