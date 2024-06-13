Prue Leith's Favorite Type Of Cake (And Why She Rarely Bakes Them)

At 84, Prue Leith's career shows no signs of slowing down. Her extraordinary resume includes chef, food educator, cooking school founder, Michelin-star restaurant owner, author, kitchen and homeware designer, and of course, her most globally known role as a beloved host of "The Great British Bake Off." In an interview with Town & Country, Leith shared many tips and valuable personal opinions with fans, including her favorite type of cake.

After years of judging and trying potentially hundreds of gourmet and complex baked goods, Leith's favorite cake is the humble and rustic Italian lemon polenta cake. A gluten-free dessert that swaps flour for earthy cornmeal and nutty ground almonds, lemon polenta cake combines these dry ingredients with sugar, eggs, olive oil, and copious amounts of lemon juice and zest. It's aromatic, sweet, and slightly tangy with a unique crumbly, moist, and coarse texture. Tasting Table provides an orange-infused olive oil and polenta cake if you'd prefer that over lemons.

Leith acknowledges that baking requires considerable time and deliberate effort, so blocking out a few hours in her tireless schedule to bake a cake is a luxury she can rarely afford. She told Town & Country, "If I really feel like baking a cake, I'll probably do a lemon polenta, or an orange polenta cake." She goes on to admit that she doesn't bake for herself and her husband, "because we're both slightly overweight, and partly, because I'm really busy."