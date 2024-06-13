Can You Bring Your Own Wine To Drink At Olive Garden?

Everybody loves Olive Garden for its generous Italian-American plates and complimentary breadsticks, but no Italian dinner would be complete without a bottle of wine. The restaurant has an extensive wine list to choose from, but there are times when you might want to bring your own bottle to dinner. Letting guests bring wine into a restaurant can cut into the business's profits, but many eateries will allow people to do it anyway, so long as customers pay a corkage fee. If you're looking to dine at Olive Garden with your own wine, you may be wondering if it operates this way. The answer is unfortunately not as clear as it could be.

In short, only some Olive Gardens allow guests to bring their own wine to dinner. There doesn't seem to be any clear pattern regarding where this practice is allowed. Since Olive Garden operates with a franchise model, it appears that the decision to allow customers to BYOW is left to the individual store owner, despite everything else on the menu being consistent across the board. So, you'll need to contact the exact location you're planning to eat at to ask if it allows it.

To make sure we had accurate info, we reached out to four different Olive Gardens, and three of the four said we couldn't bring our own bottle, though this is a small sample size. Just follow good restaurant etiquette for bringing wine, and call beforehand to be sure.