Claudette Zepeda On Why You Should Be Cooking With Chayote This Summer - Exclusive

We can't get enough of summer squashes like zucchini and pattypan. Not only do they come in a variety of stunning colors and sizes, but they're also so versatile you can make anything with them from stir fry to quick breads. While you probably recognize the dark green and yellow squashes, you might have noticed another squash tucked next to these classics that you may not know as well but is just as adaptable: the chayote.

A Mexican squash also known as a vegetable pear, gayota, or papa del aire, this light green, squash has become increasingly popular in the United States. Commonly used in Latin America and Asia for soups and salads, this small, pear-shaped gourd has a mild flavor making it the perfect choice for many recipes. As a matter of fact, Claudette Zepeda told us at L.A.'s inaugural Wine & Food Festival that she often uses it as a substitute for corn in her esquites because it has a subtle sweetness and the "same little water bursts of corn."

"Chayotes is the best," Zepeda tells us. And we can see why. Zepeda doesn't just use it in her esquites. Turns out she uses the chayote in several different ways and was nice enough to share a few with us.