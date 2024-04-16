The 3 Best Corn Substitutions For Esquites, According To Claudette Zepeda - Exclusive

If you've ever been to a carnival, night market, or Mexican food popup, you've probably come across elote, grilled corn on the cob that's smothered in mayonnaise, chili powder, cojita cheese, and other ingredients. It's a delicious snack whose sweet and savory flavors will satisfy even the fussiest customer. But it can also be quite messy. A wonderful alternative that will give you all the same flavors without the mess is Esquites. But where elote finds the corn kernels attached to the cob, esquites has those same kernels cut off and served in a bowl with all the fixings.

There's only one problem with both of these scrumptious snacks: They're typically summer bites. If you're in the mood for esquites during the fall or winter months, it will be harder to find because corn isn't typically in season. While you could use canned corn to whip up a quick bowl of esquites, award-winning chef Claudette Zepeda suggested carrots, chayotes, and watermelon when we talked to her at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival. Those may sound like odd choices, but Zepeda says they work great because they have similar textures and explains that "anything that when you cook it or steam it has a water content and then a sweetness" will be good alternatives.