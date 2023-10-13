Elevate Canned Corn By Giving It An Elote Transformation

While there are plenty of ingredients you can add to canned corn to make it more flavorful, you can also elevate canned corn by integrating those kernels into an exciting recipe. And what's more exciting than elote, the Mexican street corn? If you're not familiar, elote is a grilled corn on the cob complete with toppings such as mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime juice, and plenty of spices (including chile powder to give it a nice kick).

What some people may not know is that elote can also be eaten in a bowl as a type of corn salad — although it then has a different name: esquites. Esquites is the perfect way to use your canned corn because so much of the dish's appeal comes from its supplementary items — the right spices and condiments will bring that canned corn to life.

Besides the canned corn, here's everything you need for Tasting Table's esquites recipe: one red pepper, one red onion, one jalapeño, cilantro, mayonnaise, sour cream, a few limes, cotija cheese, avocado oil, salt, and Tajin (or your preferred spices).