Does Milk Really Hydrate You Better Than Water?

When you're parched and in desperate need of rehydration, chances are you reach straight for a glass of water. It's the first thing you crave in the morning and exactly what you want after some sweaty exercise. Whether you love tap water or swear by bottled water, it doesn't matter; the beverage has a reputation as the healthiest, most fulfilling option. It's the most hydrating drink possible, right? Well, actually, that could be wrong. According to a study from St. Andrews University, experts are saying that milk could be more hydrating than water, and it seems to be a controversial point.

The logic? Milk contains more fats, proteins, and sugars than ordinary water. This simple difference means a glass of milk has much more nutritional value to offer than a glass of water alone. Also, instead of quickly flushing through your stomach, milk requires a longer processing time in your system, essentially lengthening the time dedicated to hydration. While a crisp, clear glass of water may feel more refreshing (especially when ice cold), the nutrients you get from milk could just give it the edge.