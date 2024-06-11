It's Time To Stop Sleeping On Canned Baby Corn For Breakfast

When people first move out on their own they often make a surprising discovery — anything can be breakfast food. That epiphany usually comes while eating ice cream or cold pizza over the sink, but once you've blurred the lines between "breakfast" and "not breakfast" the world is your oyster. In this case, the world is your canned baby corn, because if you haven't already discovered that it's perfect for breakfast, you're in for a real treat. Baby corn's slightly sweet, mild flavor is just right for early in the day when your stomach might not want intense flavors (cold pizza notwithstanding).

If you can't function properly before your coffee don't worry, you don't have to do anything special to prepare the baby corn. Simply drain and rinse a can of baby corn and add a few to the plate to start the day with color and crunch, and to get a jump-start on your veggies for the day. Add baby corn to a breakfast-style grazing plate for one alongside strips of bacon, cherry tomatoes, and a cube or two of cheese. Jazz up your usual avocado toast with baby corn, or add some to a breakfast salad with leafy lettuce and a poached egg. Canned baby corn works surprisingly well in omelets and egg scrambles; try one with spinach, baby corn, and goat cheese. If you have guests for breakfast or brunch, impress them with a batch of baby corn fritters.