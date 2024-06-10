Upgrade Your Homemade Pizza With One Flaky, Store-Bought Ingredient

When you want to pull off a stellar homemade pizza but don't have time to make a crust from scratch, the go-to options are typically ready-to-use crusts (fresh or frozen) or store-bought dough that allows you to put in a bit more effort. However, there's another store-bought ingredient that makes for a flaky pizza crust that you might not have thought about: The puff pastry in your freezer. You likely use puff pastry solely for tarts, other pastries, and more complex dishes like beef wellington, but it works as a pizza crust, too.

This ingredient swap is for anyone who likes a light and flaky crust as opposed to a bready, crusty base for the toppings because it's made of layers of buttery dough. It also works well because it's basically ready to use after it's defrosted and rolled out. Puff pastry will make a rectangular pizza as opposed to a round one, but that means it will fit perfectly on a baking sheet so you don't have to deal with a special pizza stone to make it happen. Be sure to stick with an all-butter puff pastry to obtain the most flavor and buttery texture in each bite of pizza.