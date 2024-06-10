For Better Texture In Your Banana Muffins, Don't Mash The Fruit

Banana muffins are a crowd-pleaser for their delicious sweet flavor, but just like any other food, texture plays a big role in their enjoyment. So if you want to take your baked treats from good to great with a unique mouthfeel, the secret is to avoid mashing the fruit. Yes, many recipes recommend pounding or blending the bananas into a puree state, however, chopping the bananas leads to a much more satisfying texture.

The problem with mashing bananas is that they release more moisture into the batter therefore running the risk of making your muffin soggy. But on the flip side, since chopped bananas hold their shape, they don't contribute as much moisture and lend the finished muffins a pleasant crumb and a lighter feel. Moreover, using chopped bananas results in little islands of soft fruit scattered throughout the muffin which creates a dynamic bite.

In case you're worried that the pieces of fruit will be too firm, don't be. The baking heat is enough to soften the bananas so their texture isn't hard but still contrasts beautifully with the rest of the muffin. Furthermore, the fruit bits in the bake make for a delightful flavor profile in which you can appreciate the distinct taste of bananas and the familiar whole wheat flavors unlike when the banana is mashed and gets lost in the mix.