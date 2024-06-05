Taco Bell Is Launching New Dips And Mexican Pizza Fans Will Love One Flavor

Taco Bell has teamed up with the condiment king Kraft Heinz to release a new batch of delicious dips this month as part of the new Taco Bell Cravings Dip lineup, according to a statement shared with Tasting Table. There are three flavors set to be released: Creamy Crunch-Dip Supreme, Spicy Bean Dip, and Saucy Mexican Style Pizza. The last sauce on the list shouldn't come as a surprise, as it wasn't that long ago that we discovered just how much Taco Bell consumers love the chain's Mexican Pizza.

When Taco Bell discontinued it back in 2020, the outcry was practically deafening. A massively popular grassroots petition to get Mexican Pizza back on Taco Bell's menu ultimately prevailed in 2022, and the company is continuing to cater to its Mexican Pizza fans with this new dip flavor. For anyone who loves cooking at home but craves the classic Taco Bell taste, this new dip is a great way to spice up your homemade Mexican pizza.

The Cravings Dip lineup will initially be available only on Amazon, though the company has plans to distribute them to select retailers across the country over the coming months. These aren't the first grocery store offerings Taco Bell has released, and from the looks of it, we can expect to see these new products joining the same shelves that previous products have paved the way for. At the time of publication, none of the dips are available yet either online or in-store, so keep your eye out for when they do arrive in the next couple of weeks.