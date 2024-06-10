Schwenker: The German Grilling Technique You Should Know About

There's something to grilling that invokes a special magic. The sight of the flame, the sound of the sizzle, and the delicious wafting smells all add up to a cooking process unmatched by anything else. And though it seems straightforward enough in its essence — fundamentally, it's food over a fire, possibly the oldest cooking method there is — there are actually a whole lot of ways to go about the method.

Take Schwenker, a German grilling technique that hails from Saarland, a state that borders Luxembourg and France. The process entails a large metal grate that's hung and left to gently swing above a wood fire. Visually, it looks spectacular, with three hefty chains forming a cone-like shape to keep the setup suspended. The meats grilled on them pay off, too, with the consistent movement ensuring a more even cooking, as well as smoky flavors.

It's the kind of head-turning contraption that invokes a Francis Mallmann-esque open fire dinner party atmosphere. Schwenkers are ideal for entertaining, making for hands-on experiences with guests gently swinging the grate and turning their meats while their appetites build. Plus, it really emphasizes the fire front and center — both visually and in flavor. The type of wood used for grilling strongly affects the taste, as the Schwenker imbues foods with delicious aromas. In Germany, beech is the traditional choice, used to fire the grill in a multitude of convivial contexts. Any serious Schwenkermeister will tell you that enjoying cold beer while the meat cooks is an essential part of the process.