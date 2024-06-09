Egg-In-A-Hole Grilled Cheese Is The Ultimate Brunch Sandwich

The best brunches are hearty and easy but still somehow mouthwatering. Thankfully, you can get all three with a grilled cheese twist on the classic egg-in-a-whole. The standard version, also called egg-in-a-basket among a myriad of other names, is as basic as breakfast gets. By cutting a hole out of bread and forming a cooking nook, you get an egg that is cooked evenly, without mess, and you get to toast the bread at the same time.

But even something timeless can be upgraded and one clear way to do this is cheese. It's one of those ideas that is so simple you'll wonder why you didn't think of it first — combine a grilled cheese and egg-in-a-whole. A simple grilled cheese is just as easy to core as a few slices of bread and you get all the extra flavor, melty texture, and salt cheese brings.

It's also a versatile enough recipe that you can make your own version of the meal by using your favorite cheese or even by making a more unique version like ricotta and spinach grilled cheese. Whichever way you decide, it will still transform into egg-in-a-whole just as easily and just as deliciously.