Egg-In-A-Hole Grilled Cheese Is The Ultimate Brunch Sandwich
The best brunches are hearty and easy but still somehow mouthwatering. Thankfully, you can get all three with a grilled cheese twist on the classic egg-in-a-whole. The standard version, also called egg-in-a-basket among a myriad of other names, is as basic as breakfast gets. By cutting a hole out of bread and forming a cooking nook, you get an egg that is cooked evenly, without mess, and you get to toast the bread at the same time.
But even something timeless can be upgraded and one clear way to do this is cheese. It's one of those ideas that is so simple you'll wonder why you didn't think of it first — combine a grilled cheese and egg-in-a-whole. A simple grilled cheese is just as easy to core as a few slices of bread and you get all the extra flavor, melty texture, and salt cheese brings.
It's also a versatile enough recipe that you can make your own version of the meal by using your favorite cheese or even by making a more unique version like ricotta and spinach grilled cheese. Whichever way you decide, it will still transform into egg-in-a-whole just as easily and just as deliciously.
Egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese is easy and fun to personalize
To make an egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese, build your grilled cheese first and then cut out the hole before you cook it. You can use a cookie cutter, small mason jar, or open tin can to make a clean cut. Then just cook your sandwich as normal using butter or mayonnaise slathered on the bread. Crack an egg directly into the hole and then cook it to your preferred doneness. If you're looking for a heartier variation, try making two separate versions of the sandwich, put a layer of cheese in between them, and then cook it together as one sandwich until the cheese melts.
However, egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese can also be easily riffed on, far more than just which cheese you use. We suggest starting with melty Oaxacan cheese and topping the egg-in-a-hole with beans or pico de gallo and sliced avocado for a Mexican variation. Or try filling it with ham or bacon which will turn the dish into a full breakfast in one neat little package. And if you're looking for something a little more complex, add sliced jalapeños for a fiery kick, caramelized onions for a little sweetness, or spread some fresh pesto on the toast after cooking for a nice herbal addition.
Of course, the egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese is already perfect the way it is but you'll be making it so much after trying this version that you'll have fun experimenting with new flavors.