Swap Bourbon With Scotch For Stronger Tasting Chocolate Truffles

A touch of booze is a great way to liven up a batch of two-ingredient chocolate truffles. The bittersweet chocolate flavor and velvety texture of the truffles combined with the rich burn of a good spirit can make for a decadent weekend snack or adults-only after-dinner treat.

If you've been making spirit-enhanced truffles for a while, odds are good that your go-to liquor is bourbon. Since it's relatively cheap and has all the flavors you'd need to give these chocolatey candies a boozy kick, it's a pretty easy pick. But if spirit-tasting appeals, you may want to swap your whiskey for a whisky — yes, there really is a difference between the two. Specifically, put the bourbon back on the shelf when you're making your chocolate truffles and replace it with a dram or two of decent Scotch.

While there are different kinds of Scotch whisky, one good flavor option is to use one with smoky notes in your truffles. Though both bourbons and Scotches derive some smoky notes from time spent in oak barrels, the differences in the distillation and maturing process between the two spirits give them unique tasting notes — all of which you'd be able to appreciate alongside the sweet, indulgent treat.