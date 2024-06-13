Are Nespresso Capsules Flavored Naturally?

For those who love the convenience and taste of Nespresso capsules, it is natural to wonder if the product is, well, natural. Marketed as a high-end version of the more pedestrian Keurig cups, Nespresso is nonetheless a product that undergoes processing to be sealed away in single-use capsules. With such a literal lack of transparency, questions arise as to whether Nestle — maker of Nespresso — is slipping in chemical flavorings along with the ground coffee. According to the company's FAQ, its capsules contain "no added sugars or preservatives," and the coffee is dressed only with "100% naturally occurring flavorings and extracts." The pods are also vegan, in case that had you worried.

So, there you have it, Nespresso is all-natural ... or is it? If you have a healthy amount of apprehension and skepticism when dealing with information right from a company or viewing the opaque jargon of food marketers, then you probably want a deeper dive into the term "naturally occurring." As per FDA rules, this legally means flavorings derived from plant or animal sources even if those sources are modified with heat or enzymes to create the desired effect. Natural flavorings have thus far been found to be safe, but there are some who feel the term is vague at best and misleading at worst.