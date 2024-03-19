Are Nespresso Pods Vegan? Here's What We Know

The coffee grounds in Nespresso pods, like those in any other coffee pods, are simply coffee grounds with zero extra additives. So, technically speaking, there's really no such thing as "non-vegan" coffee (except for specialty types like civet coffee (or Kopi Luwak), which is obviously non-vegan due to the involvement of a civet and its digestive system.

Where it gets a bit tricky is with the pod itself. Some coffee pods contain animal-derived additives, like gelatin seals and animal-based glues. Luckily, Nespresso has stated that its pods are only made from clean aluminum and recyclable plastic, with none of the ingredients that go into the making of the pods being animal-derived. Plus, since coffee pods like the ones Nespresso sells use less coffee than typical instant coffee packets, they're better for the environment, too, since you don't waste as much fresh coffee per drink.

In fact, if you're passionate about the environment, you might be able to opt for Nespresso's paper-based capsules, which can be composted after use. In any case, feel free to enjoy the drink without worrying about your eco-impact!