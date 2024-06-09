Why You Should Skip Bulletproof Coffee's Cold Brew Latte

From banana coffee to dalgona coffee, you've seen a lot of hot and iced coffee trends come and go over the years. But Bulletproof Coffee — a style that blends unsalted butter and MCT oil with coffee beans — hasn't seemed to have gone anywhere. Created by David Asprey in 2009 and popularized as a part of the keto diet in the years following, Bulletproof Coffee, also known as butter coffee, is a byproduct of the Silicon Valley diet culture that experts have long debated.

Still, that hasn't kept any of Bulletproof's branded coffee products off the shelves — although some of them are better off there. No matter where you stand on the diet trend, Bulletproof's Cold Brew Latte is one to keep out of your cart. Tasting Table taste testers tried and ranked 23 store-bought iced coffees from worst to best and Bulletproof's Cold Brew Latte came in 22nd (and the product in last place isn't even technically an iced coffee). In fact, it was so bitter and greasy that our taste testers struggled to drink it.

They actually compared it to the experience of drinking jet fuel, which might sound good to California's biohacking tech bros, but, for the rest of you, not so much. To make it worse, Bulletproof's Cold Brew Latte goes beyond being an acquired taste. Reviewers on both Amazon and Influenster claim that it actually gets worse as you sip it, requiring lots of ice and extra milk just to stomach it. While Bulletproof's Cold Brew Latte shouldn't be your first — or even your last — choice, there are better alternatives for keto-friendly iced coffee.