This Peruvian Chicken Dish Is Kept Secret For A Reason

Delicious chicken dishes come in many forms worldwide — from a perfect batch of Southern-style spicy buttermilk fried chicken to a succulent plate of Hainanese Chicken Rice. There's a special allure to a perfectly roasted bird, with an aromatic exterior skin, and a juicy interior.

An especially delicious take on the style comes by way of Peru. Called pollo a la brasa, this national favorite marinates chicken in a wide-ranging mix of herbs, spices, and peppers, before roasting on a rotating spit over charcoal. The skin turns crispy and fragrant, while the flesh stays tender, absorbing all the flavors of the marinade.

The precise composition of flavorings is kept secret, with distinct styles among restaurants. Some keep it more straightforward, integrating a mild seasoning to showcase the chicken. Others lean into bolder Asian influences or vibrant Latin American style seasonings. This enigmatic variability — as well as an often accessible price — makes it one of the country's most popular domestic dishes and widely enjoyed culinary exports. Diners choose between leg or breast pieces and then accompany the chicken with fries. A selection of sauces ranging from mayo or ketchup to homemade, pepper and herb-based Peruvian ají verde are served alongside. And there's frequently a hot sauce — simply called ají — as well. It's a flavorful yet casual array of components that creates an unforgettable roast chicken meal.