The Best Greek Restaurants In Chicago, According To A Local

It's a statement of a fact: Greek food is one of the best cuisines out there. From spanakopita to gyros and moussaka, it can be difficult to select which one of these Greek dishes to try first.

Greek immigrants first started arriving in Chicago in the 1840s, and many flocked to an ethnic enclave known as Greektown. A number of these immigrants began working in the food service industry, and over time, many came to own restaurants, including diners. The influence of Greek culture on the community, as well as in Chicago as a whole, has been cultivated in the region over hundreds of years. Now, there is a growing number restaurants in this area that are well-known for their classic and new-age Greek dishes.

I compiled a list of some of the must-visit spots for Greek fare in Greektown and the greater Chicagoland area based on my own personal experience living in the city, as well as verified customer reviews. While some of these formal spots offer classic Greek dishes, others have a fun and unique spin on the food or ambiance that shouldn't be missed.