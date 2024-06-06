The Nostalgic Drink You Can Transform Into Boozy Summer Slushies

Nothing screams childhood like juice boxes and pouches. If you are a fan of Capri Sun or you happen to have a few boxes leftover from a kid's birthday party that need to be used up, you can transform them into a chilly adult treat, such as a refreshing summer cocktail. Simply put those Capri Sun pouches in the freezer and allow them to turn into ice. It will take around six hours for your Pacific Cooler, Strawberry Kiwi, or whatever your preferred flavor is to freeze. You could also just leave them to freeze overnight or until whatever day you're ready to use them.

After your kiddie drink is no longer in its liquid state, you will then want to take it out of the freezer and allow it to thaw until it has more of a slushie consistency. Cut open the pouch, and next comes the fun part: adding a shot of your favorite liquor to make a boozy Capri Sun.