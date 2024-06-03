The Rule Andrew Zimmern Swears By When Grilling Meat

When it comes to the absolute best cuts of meat for grilling, you want to pick those that will be the most flavorful, which is why Andrew Zimmern says you want to choose a bone-in piece of meat over a boneless. The celebrity chef, who is always happy to share his steak cooking tips, shared on his website that if you are grilling, the bone is going to be the flavor difference. Zimmern states, "Bone-in steaks taste better than steaks cut off the bone. Grilled bone-in chicken thighs may take a few minutes longer to cook, but that time allows the char to develop. It enables you to go a little slower."

Why is the "Bizarre Foods" show host so right? The reason bone-in meat tastes better has less to do with the bone and more about its removal. When meat is removed from the bone, it creates a scenario where the meat is going to lose juices it otherwise would not if it remained on the bone. This is because the bone in the bone-in steak, pork chop, or chicken serves as an insulator. You are going to lose less moisture simply because it is there.