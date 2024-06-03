If You Love Hummus, You Might Already Have A Creamy Ice Cream Topping In Your Pantry

Take a deep breath, no one's telling you to put hummus on your ice cream. Well, not unless it's the brownie batter kind — then, by all means, go for it. But if you've ever made hummus at home, you likely already have one of its main ingredients sitting in your cupboard: a little condiment called tahini that's directly conducive to its rich, delicious flavor and smooth texture. If you like hummus, you're bound to like tahini, and you'll like it even more on your ice cream.

Tahini, a ground sesame paste that originated in the Middle East, is always used to make hummus — it just won't taste like hummus without it. Tahini, on the other hand, tastes fabulously on its own. Flavor-wise, it's essentially a runnier, silkier alternative to almond or peanut butter and, depending on the type of tahini you get, it can be drizzled straight from the jar. It's good to shake tahini before you buy it, but you can always mix it with water to thin it out.

Vanilla, chocolate, coffee, banana, strawberry, cookie dough, or rocky road, it doesn't matter, pretty much any ice cream flavor pairs well with a topping of rich, smooth, nutty tahini. Drizzled on top as it is, tahini provides the perfect counterbalance to the sweet flavors of the ice cream, but it can even be adapted into something a bit more experiential; something like a magic shell.