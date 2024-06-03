Stripping Herbs Couldn't Be Easier With This Genius Fork Hack

Fresh herbs make a great addition to your cooking, bringing rich, earthy notes and bold flavors to the table. Among the many varieties of herbs, one commonality is that they typically need to be removed from their stems before being added to a dish. After all, no one wants to take a bite out of a branch — really more of a small twig — if they can help it. That being said, stripping herbs can be a laborious task. If you're making a particularly herb-heavy pesto for example, you'll definitely want to find a way to strip herbs as quickly and efficiently as possible. The best advice? Use a fork!

Of the myriad kitchen gadgets being touted as the ultimate answer to every culinary problem, a fork is certainly one of the most practical tools at your disposal. Sitting among the rest of your silverware is a fork which, when used properly, can quickly strip the leaves of herbs away from their woody origins. Regardless of whether you're stripping a bunch of cilantro, rosemary, thyme, or any other herb, utilizing the space between each tine and carefully running the strip of herbs through it makes the task a breeze.