Breadcrumbs Are The Finishing Touch Your Pasta Is Missing

One of the easiest ways to upgrade a bowl of pasta is by adding an extra sprinkle of breadcrumbs to your dish as a finishing touch. Piling breadcrumbs on top of a serving of noodles may not be an instinctual culinary move, but once you sample the first bite you'll never go back. The move is slight, but when played correctly, the humble act of adding breadcrumbs to your dish will create a noticeable difference to the taste and texture of your plated recipe. We have the Sicilians to thank for this thrifty move, as pasta ca'muddica has been made with breadcrumbs added to cooked sauces for centuries.

While you can add raw breadcrumbs to a dish, they have the potential soak up sauce, so unless your dish is extra saucy or oily, top plates of pasta with toasted breadcrumbs and finish each dish with your choice of fresh herbs, shredded cheeses, a pinch of sea salt, or a final drizzle of olive oil. While noodles without breadcrumbs can make for a delicious recipe, the inclusion of buttery, herby breadcrumbs to this pasta e ceci recipe is guaranteed to take tonight's dinner straight to Flavortown.