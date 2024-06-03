Don't Sleep On Green Tea For A Super Refreshing Shaved Ice Dessert

With summer's arrival comes the inevitable need for cold desserts, and we're talking about more than just ice cream here. When you're winding down from a hot sunny day, a bowl of shaved ice can be such a refreshing treat. Most often, you'll find it in fruity or chocolatey flavors, melting decadently onto the taste buds with each icy spoonful. Beyond those familiar choices, you may find green tea to be fantastic as well. It's everything you adore in a comfort beverage met with the indulgent touch of a summer dessert. While it's relatively uncommon here, it's a well-known and cool sweet treat in several Asian countries.

When it comes to shaved ice desserts, matcha is the go-to green tea of choice. Its flavor offers a slightly different take on desserts than we're typically used to. Instead of the usual rich, ultra-sweet notes, your palate will be greeted with matcha's one-of-a-kind grassy, nutty taste and pleasantly bitter undertone. It lays a soft, delightful base to highlight a variety of possible toppings, balancing out their sweetness with ease. Light as green-tea shaved ice may be, all it takes is a bit of sweetener to bring out the vibrancy needed for a good dessert. In the aftertaste lingers a delicate, airy aroma that's wonderfully soothing. Overall this matcha treat offers a refreshing and calming taste combined with the ice's cooling sensation.