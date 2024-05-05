22 Types Of Dango, Explained

No other branch of Japanese cuisine embodies its penchant for elegance, precision, and seasonality like wagashi. These traditional confections – mostly crafted from plant-based ingredients – serve as the perfect companion to a soothing cup of green tea. A popular type of wagashi is dango — the unassuming bridge between the most sophisticated wagashi and the everyday street food scene. Not to be confused with mochi, another traditional chewy sweet treat, most dango is typically made from short-grain rice flour like joshinko and sometimes mixed with sweet glutinous rice flour such as shiratamako. On the other hand, mochi is made from steaming and pounding rice.

While easily recognizable in your phone's emoji keyboard as small colorful balls on a skewer, these chewy Japanese dumplings have much more to offer. From the iconic mitarashi dango, festive hanami dango, and tsukimi dango to more obscure regional varieties made with soybean flour, sweet potato, and mugwort, there is so matcha to learn. So, whip yourself a cup of tea, settle in, and join us as we navigate through the A to Z of dango, uncovering the diverse and vibrant landscape of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors, each bearing the mark of Japanese culinary tradition.