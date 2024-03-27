What Is Mizuame Syrup And What Is It Used For?

Japan has so much to offer, especially in the culinary field. If you are planning a trip to Japan, you'll likely find sushi, soba noodles, and katsu, but if there's one thing you can't skip, it's Japanese candy. Before you go to Japan, there's an ingredient you should know: Mizuame. Mizuame (glutinous starch syrup) can be considered one of the first forms of candy in Japan. In one of the oldest stories of Japan, the first emperor, Emperor Jinmu, created candy to bring peace to the nation. Some of the earliest candies were made of rice-based sugary syrup, like mizuame.

You'll likely encounter mizuame without even realizing it, as it is a major ingredient in a variety of Japanese confections. Mizuame is incredibly delicious and can be eaten on its own, but it is also included in two of Japan's most famous delicacies, wagashi and amezaiku. If you go to Japan, make sure to keep an eye out for these treats because they take incredible craftsmanship and skill to make. Mizuame is a key ingredient in both dishes and once you try it, you'll be asking yourself where to find more.