For Better Tasting Homemade Pizza, You Need To Rethink Your Sauce

Italian cuisine always ranks as the most delicious and beloved on earth, and yet the most iconic Italian recipes are often the simplest. A case in point is pizza. Despite the diversification of styles and long list of topping options, authentic Italian pizza uses the shortest list of high-quality ingredients to make every element. The simplicity of ingredients and preparation specified by Italians will serve you well in your quest to make better homemade pizza. Perhaps the most surprising and helpful culinary tip for pizza is not cooking the sauce.

Despite popular belief, pizza sauce doesn't need numerous ingredients, and boiling or simmering it over the stove does it a disservice. Standard Neapolitan pizza-sauce preparation involves crushing fresh or canned San Marzano tomatoes with a pinch of salt, garlic, and fresh basil. While simmering is par for the course in a tomato sauce recipe for pasta, Italian chefs argue that a piping hot pizza oven is all the heat pizza sauce needs to bloom its flavors. If you simmer the sauce and cook it in a pizza oven, the scorching heat will actually dull the flavors you tried to develop over the stove.

The savory oils from the cheese or meat toppings will infuse the tomato sauce with even more flavor as it bakes. Consequently, pizza sauce doesn't require olive oil either. In fact, some experts declare that pizza oven temperatures will burn olive oil, so you should save your special extra virgin olive oil for a finishing drizzle.