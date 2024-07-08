Cheesy Baked Caprese Casserole Recipe

The word Caprese has three definitions listed in the online dictionary published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, and two of them are of interest to us here. The first is an adjective meaning "from the Isle of Capri in the Gulf of Naples," and the second is a noun meaning "a salad made from tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil." It's agreed that the salad originated in Capri, but it's unclear who invented it and when. One story says it was created to honor Italy after the second World War because it contains the three colors of the Italian flag — red, white, and green. What we do know is that this dish makes a beautiful display, contains three ingredients with complementary flavors, and lends itself to many variations beyond the classic cold salad.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a baked Caprese casserole that keeps the spirit of the original salad by featuring the flavors of tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Fresh basil leaves decorate a layer of golden, melted mozzarella sitting atop a delicious mixture of cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and salt. On the bottom is a layer of torn leftover bread with tomato puree and olive oil, which bakes up soft enough for an enjoyable bite while developing a rich and crispy finish. Not only is this dish a unique, warm version of the world-famous Caprese salad, but it comes together in a little over half an hour, making it as convenient as it is tasty.