The Fruit Wine That Tastes Closest To The Classic Grape Varieties

The territory of fruit wines (wine made from any fruit other than grapes) can get a little, shall we say, unencumbered in a bad way. Without insinuating any unsavory elitism, the line between "strawberry guava Moscato" and syrupy punch bowl crush often blurs. It can sometimes be hard to spy any "wine" in a bottle of super-sweet passion fruit rosé. That's where elderberry wine comes in.

If you think elderberries are an "uncool" fruit reserved for pies that nobody eats, you've got it all wrong. This is the perspective of someone who has never properly met an elderberry before. It's all about perspective — and if you aren't familiar with the fruit (and there's a sporting chance you aren't), elderberries are the darling of the fruit wine world.

Elderberries produce a wine widely comparable in flavor, mouthfeel, and body to regular grape-based wine. It features not-to-be-dismissed tannins, medium acidity, a dark red-to-black hue, and a dry flavor comparable to good, grape-made wines. The berry sweetness of elderberry wine is made dimensional by crisp acidity, and sometimes the wine is aged in oak barrels for stronger character.