Dry Strawberries In The Oven For Summer Sweetness All Year

Strawberries are in season during late spring and summer, with the peak fruits available in June for most of the U.S., so when fall and winter hit, it can be tough to nab these fresh beauties. But luckily, the sun doesn't have to always be shining for you to enjoy snacking on strawberries. If you buy your fruits when they're at their best and dry them, they'll last for up to six months stored in an air-tight container in your pantry. They may even be a little more nutritious than store-bought bags of dried strawberries, since you can ensure no sugar or preservatives are added. And you don't need a fancy dehydrator to make these sweet snacks — just an oven will do.

Once you've dried your strawberries, you can of course snack on them as-is, which is an especially popular option for kids. They end up nice and crispy, making them a sweet version of chips. But these bites are also a tasty topping for oatmeal, cereal, yogurt bowls, smoothie bowls, frozen yogurt, or ice cream. You can also add them to a salad that usually contains the fresh fruits, for some extra crunch, like a strawberry chicken salad or strawberry arugula salad. Or, chop them up and incorporate them into your favorite trail mix for a boost of summer flavor.