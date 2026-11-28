When you think of sufganiyot, do visions of raspberry jelly donuts polished with powdered sugar dance through your head? Why not try something brand-new on for size this Hanukkah? This version of sufganiyot is all about the savory side of things — and it'll help you get rid of that leftover brisket, making it perfect for a post-Hanukkah snack.

You can use any kind of prepared bread dough you want — challah or babka, for instance — and form it around some shredded brisket. Enclose the brisket inside the dough thoroughly, being sure to seal all the edges, then fry them until golden brown. Finish the sufganiyot in the oven, then dip the tops in barbecue sauce. Add a sprinkle of sesame seeds or other savory bread toppers and you're ready to roll. It's a delicious and creative meal that will delight anyone who wants a break from the usual — and it's the kind of recipe that's quite adaptable, allowing you to have all kinds of fun with your leftovers.