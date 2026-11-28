Give Traditional Hanukkah Sufganiyot A Savory Twist With Leftover Brisket
When you think of sufganiyot, do visions of raspberry jelly donuts polished with powdered sugar dance through your head? Why not try something brand-new on for size this Hanukkah? This version of sufganiyot is all about the savory side of things — and it'll help you get rid of that leftover brisket, making it perfect for a post-Hanukkah snack.
You can use any kind of prepared bread dough you want — challah or babka, for instance — and form it around some shredded brisket. Enclose the brisket inside the dough thoroughly, being sure to seal all the edges, then fry them until golden brown. Finish the sufganiyot in the oven, then dip the tops in barbecue sauce. Add a sprinkle of sesame seeds or other savory bread toppers and you're ready to roll. It's a delicious and creative meal that will delight anyone who wants a break from the usual — and it's the kind of recipe that's quite adaptable, allowing you to have all kinds of fun with your leftovers.
Other ways to customize savory sufganiyot
Looking for a way to spice up your savory sufganiyot options? There are tons of ways to customize these fried delights depending on what's on hand or what you're in the mood for. You can stuff them with chicken liver mousse after they've cooled or pack them with salami and onions before they've been cooked. If you don't have brisket, just stuff the sufganiyot with shredded or pulled chicken, lamb and mushrooms, or prepare the sufganiyot and then fill them with lox and cream cheese for an unusual brunch option.
If you're not in the mood for meat, swiss chard and raisins make a great vegetarian sufganiyot stuffing. You could craft onion jam for your sufganiyot and add za'atar seasoning, yogurt powder, and sumac for an earthy-tasting take on the snack. In short, sufganiyot is such an integral part of the international language of donuts that tons of fillings will go well with your dough. If you need a Hanukkah recipe with something spectacular, there are plenty of amazing sufganiyot options out there that will thoroughly satisfy your guests, family, and your own palate. Want a more detailed explanation? Watch the video below to find out how to make brisket sufganiyot.