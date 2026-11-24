One Of 2026's Best New Pinot Noir Picks Is A Refined Sip Bursting With Luscious Flavors From California's Wine Country
Pinot noir is often praised for its elegance, but that doesn't mean every bottle has to be delicate or understated. In fact, that's exactly why the 2024 Donum Estate Three Hills Pinot Noir was selected by Tasting Table as one of the best new pinot noirs of 2026. It demonstrates how the red grape can combine gorgeous fruit flavors with lively acidity, without veering too far into heavier territory. The wine comes from the Donum Estate in the Carneros region, which is divided between California's Sonoma and Napa County. It was given AVA status back in 1983.
The Donum Vineyard is known for its estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay, along with its oldest grapevine plantings. The Three Hills name refers to the three hills marking the northern, eastern, and southern boundaries of its vineyard. Nestled in these rolling hills are the property's cooler vineyard blocks, which make for a longer growing season. According to the winery, this gives the Three Hills a lighter, more ethereal character than its flagship Carneros pinot noir.
Tasting Table praised the 2024 vintage for its opulent character and layers of lush berries and citrus, accompanied by savory wild herbs and soft tobacco. The cooler vineyard sites also allow for the thin-skinned grape to ripen gradually, which makes for a balanced flavor and well-rounded tannins. The winery's organic and biodynamic practices also allow the terroir to truly shine through, bringing out the best qualities of the pinot noir.
The California pinot noir is made with organic grapes and balances both fruit and savory notes
Of course, Tasting Table isn't the only one quaffing this exceptional wine. On Vivino, the wine has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 269 ratings. Vivino's flavor analysis identifies raspberry and other red-fruit notes, followed by oak, baking spice, and chocolate.
Individual drinkers have also praised its fruit and balance, with one fan noting, "So well balanced with exploding raspberry red fruit strawberry." Another stated: "Being biased towards Burgundy pinot noirs, I seldom try their West Coast cousins. Tasting Donum proves [to] me that I should be more open towards the Sonoma pinot noirs."
Keep in mind that pinot noir can be more expensive than other wines, and this particular bottle averages around $75 online. That's likely more than many people would like to pay, especially for a mid-week sipper, but it should be considered for special occasions.
If you need even more reason to visit the Donum vineyard, consider the fact that it's home to the Donum Collection, one of the world's largest publicly accessible private collections of contemporary sculptures. Founded in 2011, the collection features nearly 70 noteworthy installations spread across the estate's 200 acres of vineyards, gardens, and open landscapes. We can't think of a better way to view art than by sipping award-winning wines and walking in some of California's most renowned viticultural areas.