Pinot noir is often praised for its elegance, but that doesn't mean every bottle has to be delicate or understated. In fact, that's exactly why the 2024 Donum Estate Three Hills Pinot Noir was selected by Tasting Table as one of the best new pinot noirs of 2026. It demonstrates how the red grape can combine gorgeous fruit flavors with lively acidity, without veering too far into heavier territory. The wine comes from the Donum Estate in the Carneros region, which is divided between California's Sonoma and Napa County. It was given AVA status back in 1983.

The Donum Vineyard is known for its estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay, along with its oldest grapevine plantings. The Three Hills name refers to the three hills marking the northern, eastern, and southern boundaries of its vineyard. Nestled in these rolling hills are the property's cooler vineyard blocks, which make for a longer growing season. According to the winery, this gives the Three Hills a lighter, more ethereal character than its flagship Carneros pinot noir.

Tasting Table praised the 2024 vintage for its opulent character and layers of lush berries and citrus, accompanied by savory wild herbs and soft tobacco. The cooler vineyard sites also allow for the thin-skinned grape to ripen gradually, which makes for a balanced flavor and well-rounded tannins. The winery's organic and biodynamic practices also allow the terroir to truly shine through, bringing out the best qualities of the pinot noir.