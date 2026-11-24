If you're someone who likes to entertain friends and family, a bag of frozen meatballs is one of the handiest shortcuts to keep in the freezer. And sure, serving them with marinara sauce is always a go-to, but it can get a little monotonous. Luckily, in our exclusive interview with TikTok creator Rebecca Chobat of Dollar Tree Dinners, she provided us with plenty of creative and tasty options. Chobat has partnered with Choice Hotels to give holiday hosting tips for people traveling, so keeping ingredients short and simple is her specialty.

When it comes to frozen meatballs, she follows a simple formula: "You pick something sweet and something tangy." One of her suggestions is to combine grape jelly with barbecue sauce or ketchup, but she notes, "You can really play around with it."

She also suggested combining canned crushed pineapple and barbecue sauce in a slow cooker. The combination creates a sweet-and-savory glaze that turns basic frozen meatballs into a dish similar to Hawaiian-style barbecue. Pineapple brings a juicy sweetness and a little acidity, while the barbecue sauce contributes a smoky, tangy flavor.

These improvised recipes are what Chobat is all about: start with an affordable convenience food, then use a few inexpensive, accessible ingredients to jazz it up. Given the many ways to use canned pineapple, the inexpensive, shelf-stable ingredient is a good one to keep tucked away in your pantry. And if you're not a fan of pineapple, grape jelly or cranberry sauce are also cheap staples you can use as your "sweet" ingredient.