Give Frozen Meatballs A Sweet-And-Savory Upgrade With 2 Dollar Tree Ingredients
If you're someone who likes to entertain friends and family, a bag of frozen meatballs is one of the handiest shortcuts to keep in the freezer. And sure, serving them with marinara sauce is always a go-to, but it can get a little monotonous. Luckily, in our exclusive interview with TikTok creator Rebecca Chobat of Dollar Tree Dinners, she provided us with plenty of creative and tasty options. Chobat has partnered with Choice Hotels to give holiday hosting tips for people traveling, so keeping ingredients short and simple is her specialty.
When it comes to frozen meatballs, she follows a simple formula: "You pick something sweet and something tangy." One of her suggestions is to combine grape jelly with barbecue sauce or ketchup, but she notes, "You can really play around with it."
She also suggested combining canned crushed pineapple and barbecue sauce in a slow cooker. The combination creates a sweet-and-savory glaze that turns basic frozen meatballs into a dish similar to Hawaiian-style barbecue. Pineapple brings a juicy sweetness and a little acidity, while the barbecue sauce contributes a smoky, tangy flavor.
These improvised recipes are what Chobat is all about: start with an affordable convenience food, then use a few inexpensive, accessible ingredients to jazz it up. Given the many ways to use canned pineapple, the inexpensive, shelf-stable ingredient is a good one to keep tucked away in your pantry. And if you're not a fan of pineapple, grape jelly or cranberry sauce are also cheap staples you can use as your "sweet" ingredient.
Dollar Tree has plenty of inexpensive proteins and accessible ingredients
You can also take those frozen meatballs in a completely different direction. For something with a little heat, stir hot sauce into a honey glaze, or simmer them in a bottle of buffalo sauce with ranch dressing on the side. If you'd like the shortcut version of a comfort food dinner, cook them in brown gravy and serve over instant mashed potatoes. These variations don't require any expensive specialty ingredients, just familiar grocery and pantry staples.
That kind of food flexibility is central to Chobat's cooking philosophy. Her TikTok account focuses on making satisfying meals with affordable, accessible ingredients, often using canned and frozen foods. "I'm very spontaneous, and I like to improvise," Chobat says. And while there's plenty of pantry staples worth buying at Dollar Tree, she notes that its inventory changes pretty regularly. But rather than seeing that as a drawback, Chobat simply sees more culinary possibilities. "I'll go into Dollar Tree with an open mind and no plan," she says, "and I will see what I can put together for $10 or less."
It's a good reminder that creative cooking doesn't have to mean buying a dozen hard-to-find ingredients you'll only use once, or following a complicated recipe only to end up disappointed. And if you're not up for cooking at all, Dollar Tree also has plenty of snacks you can grab to create a grazing board. Just take Chobat's advice and be spontaneous, get creative, and improvise.