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If you're in the middle of making Stovetop Stuffing Mix and you realize that you're out of butter, don't worry; there are plenty of ways to substitute that bit of salty-creamy goodness in a tasty manner that won't wreck your meal. Using stock or broth instead of butter in a boxed stuffing mix is good for ensuring that you maintain a rich flavor, as it will step in for the butter's salty taste.

It will also make the stuffing less greasy, while maintaining its texture, which may appeal to some cooks. Just use it instead of water in the recipe. Many broths are also likely to make the Stove Top stuffing mix variety you choose more herbaceous, providing enough of a change in taste to keep things interesting. If you're worried the taste might lean toward being overly salty, however, use a low-sodium stock or broth.

For an option that comes closer to butter, use vegetable or olive oil as a replacement. Just splash a little bit of oil into your broth or water while heating it up before adding your stuffing packet to the mix to substitute for the missing fat butter brings to the dish. The texture will turn out as fluffy as it would have if you'd used the real thing, though the flavor might be quite different depending on what kind of oil you use, and it might end up feeling more unctuous than normal in the mouth.

If you love the taste of butter in packaged stuffing mixes and don't want to forgo it, however, simply use margarine or other similarly-flavored substitutes like vegan butter. All you need to do is follow package directions and replace the amount of butter called for in the recipe 1 to 1. Many margarine and butter substitutes are engineered to taste close to the spread and are intended to be cooked with — though you should naturally check package directions before using them — so you probably won't notice much of a difference in either taste or texture when you toss some into your Stove Top.