Out Of Butter? You Can Make Stove Top Stuffing With These Last Minute Substitutes For Similar Fluffy Results
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If you're in the middle of making Stovetop Stuffing Mix and you realize that you're out of butter, don't worry; there are plenty of ways to substitute that bit of salty-creamy goodness in a tasty manner that won't wreck your meal. Using stock or broth instead of butter in a boxed stuffing mix is good for ensuring that you maintain a rich flavor, as it will step in for the butter's salty taste.
It will also make the stuffing less greasy, while maintaining its texture, which may appeal to some cooks. Just use it instead of water in the recipe. Many broths are also likely to make the Stove Top stuffing mix variety you choose more herbaceous, providing enough of a change in taste to keep things interesting. If you're worried the taste might lean toward being overly salty, however, use a low-sodium stock or broth.
For an option that comes closer to butter, use vegetable or olive oil as a replacement. Just splash a little bit of oil into your broth or water while heating it up before adding your stuffing packet to the mix to substitute for the missing fat butter brings to the dish. The texture will turn out as fluffy as it would have if you'd used the real thing, though the flavor might be quite different depending on what kind of oil you use, and it might end up feeling more unctuous than normal in the mouth.
If you love the taste of butter in packaged stuffing mixes and don't want to forgo it, however, simply use margarine or other similarly-flavored substitutes like vegan butter. All you need to do is follow package directions and replace the amount of butter called for in the recipe 1 to 1. Many margarine and butter substitutes are engineered to taste close to the spread and are intended to be cooked with — though you should naturally check package directions before using them — so you probably won't notice much of a difference in either taste or texture when you toss some into your Stove Top.
How keeping butter out of your Stove Top stuffing changes the flavor
Have you ever wondered why butter is used in Stove Top stuffing mix? As with most stuffing recipes, it's there for the sake of flavor and consistency. Butter is wonderfully rich and fatty and it brings both those elements to stuffing, as well as helping to brown the bread for a bit of crunch and give it some dairy and salty flavors. So, if you're adding oil, margarine or shortening, you may need some extra salt, too. However, if you go for a combo with the stock or broth in place of water, that element will be covered. But you won't get the browning from the fat if you just replace the butter with broth or stock.
You can add fat in other ways, too. Toss in a bit of grated cheese into the prepared side dish for a delicious upgrade. You can also bring new flavor by adding diced (and drained) canned or dried fruits like cranberries or raisins. If you're craving a meatier flavor, toss in some crumbled cooked bacon or sausage when the stuffing is done — the broth option will also add a meaty flavor if it's chicken or turkey broth.
Bits of chopped boiled eggs, diced sauteed veggies like peppers, or shredded cooked turkey or chicken would also add depth to the dish after it's been cooked. You can also triple the flavor of Stove Top by replacing the water with canned soup if you don't want to go for the broth option. Any of these add-ins will turn the simple side into a full-flavored dish that will wow your guests, or at least just plain make you happy.