Not Banana — This Southern-Style Pudding Is Twice As Sweet
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Banana pudding is a Southern-style sweet treat that's as simple to prepare as it is to enjoy. A classic banana pudding recipe requires only a small handful of ingredients and comes together in less than an hour. But for those who want to switch up the classic, prefer something sweeter, or simply don't like bananas, use sweet potatoes instead for a similar Southern-style pudding.
You can assemble a sweet potato pudding much like you would a typical banana one with layers of luscious pudding, cookies, and cream. However, in lieu of a scratch-made or instant vanilla pudding accented with slices of ripe bananas, this version uses cooked sweet potatoes mixed into the pudding base. For deeper sweetness and a caramelized flavor, roast the sweet potatoes prior to folding them into the pudding.
Make sure the pudding has cooled completely before building your dessert with alternating layers of your choice of cookies, whipped cream, and the sweet potato pudding. Take a cue from Paula Deen's banana pudding by using an unexpected cookie such as Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Butter Cookies, or get creative with other ingredient additions and swaps. There's plenty of room for more Southern-style flair and flavor.
Tips for preparing and serving a sweet potato pudding
The benefits of a sweet potato pudding go beyond being a basic banana substitute. In addition to being more nutritious than yams, sweet potatoes also have a higher content of vitamins A and C as well as iron than bananas. Plus, they certainly won't skimp on the flavor and decadence, and you can make this Southern-style pudding even tastier with a few additions.
For a simpler pudding, try using canned cut sweet potatoes in lieu of fresh to fold into the custard. Add a little taste of autumn by mixing warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and even a pinch of black pepper into your sweet potato base. You can also add crushed up sweet potato chips to the top of your pudding for a crunchy finishing touch.
Use other Southern-style ingredients such as pecan praline or a swirl of brown sugar for an even richer dessert. While either Cool Whip or basic homemade whipped cream work, including a splash of maple syrup into the cream will make this pudding even more indulgent. Serve this dessert as the grand finale to a full Southern-style feast, or enjoy it as a simple anytime treat.