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Banana pudding is a Southern-style sweet treat that's as simple to prepare as it is to enjoy. A classic banana pudding recipe requires only a small handful of ingredients and comes together in less than an hour. But for those who want to switch up the classic, prefer something sweeter, or simply don't like bananas, use sweet potatoes instead for a similar Southern-style pudding.

You can assemble a sweet potato pudding much like you would a typical banana one with layers of luscious pudding, cookies, and cream. However, in lieu of a scratch-made or instant vanilla pudding accented with slices of ripe bananas, this version uses cooked sweet potatoes mixed into the pudding base. For deeper sweetness and a caramelized flavor, roast the sweet potatoes prior to folding them into the pudding.

Make sure the pudding has cooled completely before building your dessert with alternating layers of your choice of cookies, whipped cream, and the sweet potato pudding. Take a cue from Paula Deen's banana pudding by using an unexpected cookie such as Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Butter Cookies, or get creative with other ingredient additions and swaps. There's plenty of room for more Southern-style flair and flavor.