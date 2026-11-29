Not Russet, Not Yukon Gold: For More Flavorful Baked Potatoes, Try This Variety With Hints Of Roast Chicken
Normally, the best part of a baked potato is all of the fun and exciting toppings you can dress the roasted tuber up with, as baked potatoes tend to be merely a vehicle for other flavors and add-ons. Most potatoes used for baking like Russets or Yukon Golds tend to be bland and lackluster on their own. But one organic seed and vegetable company has set out to change poor potato perception with a new breed that promises superior internal flavor, with some reporting notes of roasted chicken.
Row 7 Seed Company is no stranger to the art of improving the taste of popular produce, like breeding a creamier, sweeter petite butternut squash known as Honeypatch or Sweet Garleek, a cross between garlic and leeks. The brand's Poulette potato is the product of more than 10 years of breeding and selection, and was inspired by French chef Michel Bras' memories of a potato that his grandmother grew in France, in collaboration with second generation potato breeder Walter De Jong. The company describes Poulette potatoes as "savory, nutty, and full of roasted flavor" without explicitly saying they taste like chicken, although the company's co-founder chef Dan Barber claims his cooks taste roasted chicken in the potatoes. Even the name of the type of potato promises a lot, as poulette is a French word for chicken, specifically a young hen.
The jury's out on the chicken taste
The potatoes are fairly new to the public, so reviews are sparse, but in an Instagram video cook Cody Lewis and his wife Michelle Viola roasted and tried the Poulettes to see if they actually taste like chicken. Viola says "I guess it kinda does. Do you think it's like placebo effect?" while Lewis refers to Poulettes as a "really nice baked potato" and calling them "a really good potato," however he didn't detect any chicken flavor himself. But just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, taste is a very individual and nuanced thing, so it's possible others will find notes of roasted chicken in the potatoes.
Unfortunately for most of us residing in the United States, this specific potato is out of reach (for now). Poulette potatoes are currently only available in Whole Foods Markets in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and only from September through March. Given the company's penchant for seasonality and sustainability, the potato's limited availability makes sense, as the crop is currently only grown in New York and Pennsylvania.
If the Poulette potatoes aren't available for purchase in your area, you can plant and grow them yourself by purchasing Poulette seed potatoes from the Row 7 website. Whether you're harvesting your own Poulettes or finding the freshest potatoes you can at your local farmers market, try this extra cooking step next time for the creamiest baked potato you've ever had.