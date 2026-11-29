The potatoes are fairly new to the public, so reviews are sparse, but in an Instagram video cook Cody Lewis and his wife Michelle Viola roasted and tried the Poulettes to see if they actually taste like chicken. Viola says "I guess it kinda does. Do you think it's like placebo effect?" while Lewis refers to Poulettes as a "really nice baked potato" and calling them "a really good potato," however he didn't detect any chicken flavor himself. But just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, taste is a very individual and nuanced thing, so it's possible others will find notes of roasted chicken in the potatoes.

Unfortunately for most of us residing in the United States, this specific potato is out of reach (for now). Poulette potatoes are currently only available in Whole Foods Markets in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and only from September through March. Given the company's penchant for seasonality and sustainability, the potato's limited availability makes sense, as the crop is currently only grown in New York and Pennsylvania.

If the Poulette potatoes aren't available for purchase in your area, you can plant and grow them yourself by purchasing Poulette seed potatoes from the Row 7 website. Whether you're harvesting your own Poulettes or finding the freshest potatoes you can at your local farmers market, try this extra cooking step next time for the creamiest baked potato you've ever had.