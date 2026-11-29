Store-bought shortcuts make cooking easier than ever while still maintaining the flavors and comforts of a scratch-made meal. A single box of Hamburger Helper, along with the ground meat and liquids needed to bring your dish together, can be made even better with one more simple addition. Transform a box of Hamburger Helper Lasagna into a delightful pot pie with a hearty and warm topping of canned Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits.

In addition to being a clever way to use canned biscuits, this pot pie is also incredibly easy to assemble. Prepare the Hamburger Helper as you normally would, then carefully spoon the cooked mixture into an oven-safe baking dish. Add shredded cheese and your favorite style of canned biscuits as a top crust before baking until the biscuits are golden brown and cooked through.

Whether you use individual oven-safe ramekins sized for mini pot pies or make the dish in a larger-scale format, the beauty of this bountiful dinner is its simplicity. Though the lasagna variety of Hamburger Helper ranked toward the bottom of Tasting Table's assessment of the different flavors, this canned biscuit trick helps to amplify the overall taste and texture of the finished product. You can also add your own ingredients, make swaps, and customize a pot pie to suit your taste preferences.