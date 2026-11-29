Use Pillsbury Canned Biscuits And Hamburger Helper For An Easy Italian Pot Pie Twist
Store-bought shortcuts make cooking easier than ever while still maintaining the flavors and comforts of a scratch-made meal. A single box of Hamburger Helper, along with the ground meat and liquids needed to bring your dish together, can be made even better with one more simple addition. Transform a box of Hamburger Helper Lasagna into a delightful pot pie with a hearty and warm topping of canned Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits.
In addition to being a clever way to use canned biscuits, this pot pie is also incredibly easy to assemble. Prepare the Hamburger Helper as you normally would, then carefully spoon the cooked mixture into an oven-safe baking dish. Add shredded cheese and your favorite style of canned biscuits as a top crust before baking until the biscuits are golden brown and cooked through.
Whether you use individual oven-safe ramekins sized for mini pot pies or make the dish in a larger-scale format, the beauty of this bountiful dinner is its simplicity. Though the lasagna variety of Hamburger Helper ranked toward the bottom of Tasting Table's assessment of the different flavors, this canned biscuit trick helps to amplify the overall taste and texture of the finished product. You can also add your own ingredients, make swaps, and customize a pot pie to suit your taste preferences.
Creative ways to elevate a biscuit-topped lasagna pot pie
Although Hamburger Helper typically calls for ground beef, you can easily swap in turkey, chicken, or pork for a lasagna pot pie that best fits your budget and available ingredients. Both milk and water are needed to make the sauce for a box of Hamburger Helper, but it doesn't necessarily need to be traditional milk. Though Lasagna Hamburger Helper contains dairy in its ingredient list, using an unsweetened, unflavored plant milk will reduce the overall dairy in your dish.
While Pillsbury's canned original or buttermilk biscuits are a standard option for any pot pie top crust, there are a number of other variations that might complement your dish even better. For example, Pillsbury's Butter Tastin' Biscuits would create a deeper savory flavor atop your lasagna pot pie. Even an unusual "swicy" option like Pillsbury Poppin' Flavor Biscuits with Mike's Hot Honey can provide a fun twist of sweet heat for this already unique dish.
Serve your biscuit-topped lasagna pot pie with a fresh salad of green vegetables to counter the heartiness of this carb-rich meal. Lean into the Italian herbs and spices present in the Hamburger Helper you're using by dressing your salad with an herby vinaigrette or Green Goddess dressing. Any way you choose to prepare this pot pie, the dynamic duo of Hamburger Helper and Pillsbury canned biscuits will make it even more enjoyable.