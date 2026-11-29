One-pan recipes that deliver maximum flavor with minimum effort are dinnertime heroes. With just a sheet pan and a few simple ingredients, you can put together a delicious dinner without spending hours in the kitchen. One such combination is ham, potatoes, and green beans — a delectable trio that will make even the most ordinary nights feel complete.

The cooking process is relatively simple and hands-off. Roast the diced potatoes and green beans first for around 10 minutes to give them a head start, then add the ham for another 20 minutes in the oven. Feel free to brush the ham with a glaze and season the veggies in any way you like for even more flavor.

When you think about it, this dish already provides everything you could need in a weeknight meal. Ham adds the protein, green beans provide a decent amount of fiber, and potatoes round out the meal with satisfying carbohydrates. Flavor-wise, this same ingredient combination makes for one of the best ham recipes out there. The potatoes and green beans bring an earthy depth to the dish. Give them a little closer attention, and you might also notice the potatoes' starchy texture and the beans' grassy sweetness. They perfectly complement the savory ham, creating a rustic, comforting meal that you can hardly believe was made in less than an hour.