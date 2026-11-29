If You Have Ham, Potatoes, And Green Beans, Make An Easy One-Pan Dinner In Under An Hour
One-pan recipes that deliver maximum flavor with minimum effort are dinnertime heroes. With just a sheet pan and a few simple ingredients, you can put together a delicious dinner without spending hours in the kitchen. One such combination is ham, potatoes, and green beans — a delectable trio that will make even the most ordinary nights feel complete.
The cooking process is relatively simple and hands-off. Roast the diced potatoes and green beans first for around 10 minutes to give them a head start, then add the ham for another 20 minutes in the oven. Feel free to brush the ham with a glaze and season the veggies in any way you like for even more flavor.
When you think about it, this dish already provides everything you could need in a weeknight meal. Ham adds the protein, green beans provide a decent amount of fiber, and potatoes round out the meal with satisfying carbohydrates. Flavor-wise, this same ingredient combination makes for one of the best ham recipes out there. The potatoes and green beans bring an earthy depth to the dish. Give them a little closer attention, and you might also notice the potatoes' starchy texture and the beans' grassy sweetness. They perfectly complement the savory ham, creating a rustic, comforting meal that you can hardly believe was made in less than an hour.
More ingredients to upgrade your sheet pan dinner
The sheet pan is an incredibly welcoming place. With this combination of ham, potatoes, and green beans, there's a long list of other vegetables that can make the dish even more flavorful. Sturdy root veggies, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets, along with onions, are your best bet for enhancing the rustic taste. You don't have to stop at switching up the veggies — you can also add pineapple slices to the pan and to give the ham a vibrant sweetness that contrasts beautifully with its savory depth. If you'd like an alternative to ham, consider using sausage for meaty, smoky bites, a few slices of Spam for a salty kick, or even leftover steak from a previous meal to make the most of what you've got.
Even though this is a homemade meal at heart, there are still ways to make your sheet pan dinner taste gourmet — starting with a ham glaze. Honey mustard and ham are a formidable duo, and you can bet that this sweet-and-savory combination will make for an unforgettable dinner. If you want a bit more warmth or complexity, sprinkle in a pinch of ground cinnamon or other warm spices. Alternatively, a balsamic glaze, with its tangy sweetness, is perfect for those looking to make a restaurant-worthy meal. Don't overlook cheese, either. An extra layer of shredded cheese melting all over the three main ingredients not only makes for an appetizing presentation, but also creates decadent forkfuls that will keep you coming back for more.