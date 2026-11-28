As a native Texan, I can attest Dr Pepper still reigns supreme. In the Lone Star State, Coke could stand for any kind of sugary, carbonated beverage, but DP stood on its own. The running joke in the '90s was that prune juice was a secret ingredient, but the soda still had many fans in the schoolyard. Now, there's some store-brand sodas that can fill in for popular brands, like Aldi's own line of Summit sodas. But try telling a devoted Dr Pepper-head that you found a mainstream dupe that's just as good — it might end up ruining your friendship.

The iconic, Texas-born soda continues to boast a mysterious flavor profile that fans say can never be reproduced. That's likely thanks to its infamous "23 flavors." When asked to describe the actual flavor of Dr Pepper, you might say it's spicy, sweet, or tangy, with notes of black cherry, vanilla, and even amaretto. The secrecy is part of the fun, but it also makes it even harder to copy.

Dr Pepper, like so many famous fizzy drinks, was created by a 19th century pharmacist while he was working at a drug store in Waco, TX. Charles Alderton experimented with all kinds of flavors while trying to recreate the distinct smell of the pharmacy. Fruit and flavor extracts were involved, but the formula remains a closely guarded secret.