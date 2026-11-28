Until recently, cabbage had the unjustified reputation of being boring. Then suddenly, cabbage became the "it" vegetable, with chefs and restaurants everywhere showcasing it on their menus. Truth is, the humble vegetable has long been a staple in many world cuisines, thanks to its hearty and nutritious qualities, as well as for being inexpensive and widely available. Across Asia, cabbage and its many cousins are enjoyed in lots of preparations, and you can easily channel this inspiration to increase the umami factor with two condiments: soy sauce and sriracha.

Granted, soy sauce and sriracha make just about anything tastier. But since cabbage is a mild-tasting vegetable, it's essentially a blank canvas upon which you can build layers of flavor. Cabbage has a slight sweetness, so the salty soy sauce acts as a counterpart and adds a punch of umami, while sriracha brings a spicy acidity that enhances the savoriness and balances flavors on the whole. These simple additions will bring your sauteed cabbage from good to great.

Start by sauteeing your chopped or shredded cabbage in a small amount of oil (any of your choice) for a few minutes, and add your condiments halfway through cooking. It will only take a couple more minutes once you add the liquids. You want the cabbage to be tender-crisp rather than overcooked and mushy — keeping your cabbage crisp is one of the top tips for cooking with cabbage, after all. This cooking method makes it the perfect side for the protein of your choice, and best of all, it's ready in less than 10 minutes, from prep to plate.