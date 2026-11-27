With Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sweet Potatoes, And This Duncan Hines Cake Mix You Have An Easy Dessert
Quick and unfussy, dump cakes have become a go-to favorite for busy bakers. This sweet potato version is a nod to the dessert's Southern roots, as dump cakes have a long history in the region. Other dump cake ingredients — like cake mix and sweetened condensed milk — help create a dessert that's perfect for fall.
Start with some melted butter and a large can of sweet potatoes in syrup. Add a can of sweetened condensed milk, some vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and milk, and mash everything together (or use a hand or stand mixer — it's okay if your batter isn't perfectly smooth). Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Then, spread a box of Duncan Hines cake mix over the top of the sweet potatoes. Spice- or pumpkin-flavored cake mix would be ideal, but if you don't have either flavor on hand, vanilla, butter, or even chocolate cake mix will work. Top with pecans if you wish, then dot the cake mix with pats of butter. Bake, slice, and enjoy your warmly spiced treat.
How to elevate, serve, and store your sweet potato dump cake
Want to change up your sweet potato dump cake recipe? You can always add apples to the mix, swap the pecans for another nut (like almonds), or simply keep the cake nut-free. To add even more flavor, try using Ree Drummond's dump cake baking tips, such as using compound butters to incorporate chocolate or cinnamon sugar flavors. If you like, you can also add a simple streusel topping before baking. Before serving, top the dessert with whipped cream, caramel sauce, or maple syrup. Serving any dump cake with ice cream is always a great idea, too.
If you have leftovers, let the cake cool before storing it (but refrigerate it within two hours). There, it'll last for up to five days. You can wrap and freeze your leftover cake for up to three months, giving you an on-demand sweet treat option. Sweet potato dump cake is a quick, easy dessert that will definitely earn you applause at the dinner table.