Quick and unfussy, dump cakes have become a go-to favorite for busy bakers. This sweet potato version is a nod to the dessert's Southern roots, as dump cakes have a long history in the region. Other dump cake ingredients — like cake mix and sweetened condensed milk — help create a dessert that's perfect for fall.

Start with some melted butter and a large can of sweet potatoes in syrup. Add a can of sweetened condensed milk, some vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and milk, and mash everything together (or use a hand or stand mixer — it's okay if your batter isn't perfectly smooth). Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Then, spread a box of Duncan Hines cake mix over the top of the sweet potatoes. Spice- or pumpkin-flavored cake mix would be ideal, but if you don't have either flavor on hand, vanilla, butter, or even chocolate cake mix will work. Top with pecans if you wish, then dot the cake mix with pats of butter. Bake, slice, and enjoy your warmly spiced treat.