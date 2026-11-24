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Chamomile tea has been around for thousands of years, with its first purported use taking place in Ancient Egypt in 1550 BCE. Today, this caffeine-free tea is still widely popular for both its mellow, comforting taste and its multiple health uses. It's derived from the flowers of the chamomile plant; however, many modern chamomile teas are often blended with other healing herbs. Ultimately, because of these many uses and variations, what separates the top chamomile teas from the rest?

For this chamomile tea ranking, I took all of these factors into account and applied them to 13 easily obtainable chamomile teas. I searched for the tea type's quintessential floral, earthy, and honeyed notes, but I also considered the success of chamomile tea blends, from both perspectives of health and taste. Most commonly, chamomile is lauded as an effective, all-natural support for sleep and relaxation. Because of this, all teas were also judged for their physiological benefits. There is a more in-depth methodology at the end of this article, so let's begin with 13 chamomile teas ranked from worst to best.



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