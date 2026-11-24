13 Chamomile Teas, Ranked
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Chamomile tea has been around for thousands of years, with its first purported use taking place in Ancient Egypt in 1550 BCE. Today, this caffeine-free tea is still widely popular for both its mellow, comforting taste and its multiple health uses. It's derived from the flowers of the chamomile plant; however, many modern chamomile teas are often blended with other healing herbs. Ultimately, because of these many uses and variations, what separates the top chamomile teas from the rest?
For this chamomile tea ranking, I took all of these factors into account and applied them to 13 easily obtainable chamomile teas. I searched for the tea type's quintessential floral, earthy, and honeyed notes, but I also considered the success of chamomile tea blends, from both perspectives of health and taste. Most commonly, chamomile is lauded as an effective, all-natural support for sleep and relaxation. Because of this, all teas were also judged for their physiological benefits. There is a more in-depth methodology at the end of this article, so let's begin with 13 chamomile teas ranked from worst to best.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
13. H‑E‑B Organics Chamomile Herbal Tea
As a Texan, I see H-E-B as America's superior grocery store chain. However, I can't be honest and stand behind this tea at the same time. At first impression, H‑E‑B Organics Chamomile Herbal Tea, which the chain sells for $3.11, imparted a light brown color and a slightly earthy scent. This is pretty standard for a chamomile tea, so it did not prepare me for the flavor. The first thing I tasted was black licorice, and the next was rolling tobacco — both flavors were less than desirable.
I was immediately put off by this acrid combination of flavors; however, as it developed, the taste took on a grassy flavor that reminded me of hay. While this was better than tobacco, it was still very unpleasant.
This strange-tasting experience was a rollercoaster of flavors I didn't want to be on; although, confusingly, the only ingredient in this tea is chamomile. How could this taste be so different from the chamomile I know and love? I'm still team H-E-B, but next visit I'll opt for any of the upcoming chamomile teas instead.
12. Versana Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea
Versana Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea seemed to be a top contender at first, especially at the nice price of $3.76 at H-E-B. While steeping, it gave off a delightfully sweet aroma with notes of unctuous caramel and fresh flowers. However, when I tried this chamomile tea, the flavor fell flat and lacked complexity. None of these scents translated to taste.
More importantly, I noticed the bold tannins before flavors. This tea was extremely tannic — the opposite of refreshing or soothing. It was almost waxy, and not because of preparation factors like oversteeping or heavy concentration either. I picked up on some soft vegetal flavors, but the chalky mouthfeel was too distracting to notice much of anything else. With that said, I may have been inclined to finish the cup if not for this puckery effect.
11. McCormick Chamomile Tea
To my dismay, I experienced McCormick Chamomile Tea as both underwhelming and overpowering at the same time. I was surprised by how sweet the tea initially smelled, but this scent was quickly contrasted by a meadowy odor. Strangely, this chamomile tea honestly tasted like nothing other than hot water and maybe a whisper of herbs. I appreciated that it wasn't tannic at first; however, the tea ultimately left a gritty and dry impression on my palate. McCormick's lack of taste and fleeting smoothness were preferred over the unpleasant Versana and H-E-B options, but still not ideal.
A miss in terms of flavor and mouthfeel, McCormick Chamomile Tea doesn't get a pass for herbal benefits either. Costing $5.03 for a 25-count box on Amazon, noticeable health advantages could have redeemed this affordable and accessible herbal tea; however, I didn't experience any significant advantages.
10. Herbacil Chamomile Tea
Knowing nothing about Herbacil, I came to its chamomile tea with zero context. Regardless, the name Herbacil made me wonder if flavor or taste are priorities for the brand at all.
If this tea is purely intended for medicinal purposes, it's on the right track. It smelled strongly and singularly of fragrant chamomile, and, sure enough, the box confirmed it only contained chamomile flowers. Boring tea isn't always a bad thing, especially if the goal is to home in on specific benefits. With that said, I didn't care for the taste very much.
I thought the taste was exceedingly earthy, almost reminiscent of tree bark, and not sweet at all. This chamomile tea did impart healing qualities, where my mood felt slightly elevated afterward. However, not to the extent of other top contenders on this list. Nonetheless, Herbacil Chamomile Tea is extremely cost-effective, coming in at a total of $2.99 for a 25-count box at Walgreens. With this in mind, it could be worth trying for those who only drink chamomile for its healing properties.
9. Traditional Medicinals Chamomile & Lavender Tea
I'm a longtime fan of Traditional Medicinals, especially its classic Throat Coat and Dandelion Root teas. And while this one didn't make it to the top of my list, it does have some redeeming qualities that make it worth the buy.
To start, this is a thoughtfully produced tea with noticeably high-quality components. For example, the bags contain generous helpings of concentrated herbs, to the point that even the smell alone imparts healing qualities. This scent, dominated by an intense lavender and subtle lemon balm aroma, is almost astringent but clearly serves a purpose.
Taste-wise, the lavender presence is strong, but complex floral notes also drift in from the chamomile. I found it pretty nondescript for an herbal tea and wasn't as tasty as an upcoming brand's Chamomile & Lavender Tea blend, but not unappetizing either.
This herbal tea ultimately lives up to its name, bringing with it a wave of sleepiness and palpable ease in physical tension. Easy to find, Whole Foods and other comparable stores sell Traditional Medicinals Chamomile & Lavender Tea for $5.89.
8. Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Herbal Tea
First things first — I wish Celestial Seasonings teas had strings. Although this sounds nitpicky, it affected the overall experience. While this wasn't an issue with another brand's stringless bags, Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Herbal Tea didn't disperse easily or evenly during steeping. This could partly be due to the large tea bag, which seemed disproportionate to a single serving of tea. While these are minor annoyances, this tea required more maintenance than the one-and-done process of traditional tea bags.
When examining scent, Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Tea smelled slightly of chamomile and nothing else; floral in its true form, as the box suggests. The taste was brighter than I imagined but grounded by the classic notes of sweet, floral, and slightly earthy. Most importantly, this tea bestowed a smooth, velvety mouthfeel from first to last sip. Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Herbal Tea didn't have as strong physical benefits as the others, but I didn't expect dramatic change at the price of $5.39 for a 25-count box. When ranking the Celestial Seasonings teas, chamomile wasn't the best, but not the worst either. Same goes for this list.
7. Stash Cozy Cinnamon Vanilla Chamomile Tea
Right off the bat, Stash Cozy Cinnamon Vanilla Chamomile Tea made its introduction with the bold and warming scent of cinnamon. To me, it almost smelled like rooibos, which is another type of tea, or a stick of cinnamon gum. In terms of taste, this tea also had a spicy, rich cinnamon flavor, but with a twist. While this tea smelled like Big Red, the taste was more reminiscent of cinnamon sticks.
I'm a fan of cinnamon; however, I didn't pick up on any vanilla or chamomile flavors. If I could revamp this tea, I would definitely add in more of those two elements to create a more complex flavor profile and cut out bitterness caused by the cinnamon.
Because this is a review of chamomile teas, it would be amiss to put this overly cinnamon-flavored tea any higher on this list. While some other multi-herb teas made it past this point, they did so without overpowering the chamomile completely. Nevertheless, I enjoyed Stash's chamomile tea in all its cinnamon glory. It created an extremely cozy vibe, and, while not floral, I found it very tasty. Not every grocery store stocks this tea, but Stash Cozy Cinnamon Vanilla Chamomile Tea sells it for $4.29 on the Stash website.
6. Pukka Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey Tea
This 20-count box of Pukka Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey Tea – sold for $5.89 at Target — is so beautiful, it could be a gift. And while this isn't a ranking based on packaging, it does indicate thoughtfulness from the brand. Also noticeable, Pukka's tea bag is slightly longer and narrower, and the herbs appear to be a high-quality, complex blend.
This tea isn't too rich or potent despite its wordy flavor profile. This blend of herbs showed sophisticated balance, arriving as a minty, rejuvenating scent at first and then eventually mellowing out as a pure chamomile essence. On the initial sip, I immediately noticed the manuka honey, which was the most prominent flavor in the tea. Next came creamy vanilla and then soothing chamomile, rounding out a cohesive dance of subtle flavors. I understand this blend isn't for a chamomile tea purist; however, I didn't find it heavy with unnecessary flavors either.
Beyond taste, I felt a calming, relaxing sensation after just a few minutes — worries melted away, and I felt a magnetic pull to my couch. The tannins were evident but not distracting, and the flavors became more complex over time. This is a high-quality chamomile tea, calming in its effects and sumptuous through its range of floral, herbaceous, and honey flavors.
5. Tazo Organic Calm Chamomile Herbal Tea
Tazo creates unique tea flavors and blends, and this tea is no exception. The brand's Organic Calm Chamomile Tea smells absolutely delightful; seriously, if it were a perfume, I would buy it. I found this scent to be an amalgamation of spearmint, rose, and tropical fruit. According to Tazo, this tea contains hibiscus, spearmint, rose petals, lemongrass, and peppermint — an apparent combination due to its pinky rose color.
The taste is a surprisingly quiet contrast to the extremely fragrant scent. It's much more mild than expected due to the scent; even so, the layered flavors are still noticeable. Not bitter or tannic at all, the blend is clean, light, and even creamy. I appreciate how unique this chamomile tea is — before this review, I hadn't seen or tried anything like it before.
Tazo Organic Calm Chamomile Herbal Tea, available for just $4.29 on Amazon, goes above and beyond calming properties. Fresh and revitalizing, the spearmint and peppermint create a shield of minty steam that would be perfect for sinus woes or combating a cold. Ironically, I didn't find Tazo's Calm Chamomile to be the most calming chamomile tea on this list; other brands were the winners in this arena. Tazo still made it to the top thanks to its redeeming qualities.
4. Twinings Pure Chamomile Tea
To be completely transparent, I did not think Twinings would take one of the top spots on this list. Unfamiliar with the brand, it was easy to make assumptions about quality based on its low price point — especially after trying Versana's and H-E-B's inexpensive options first. Costing only $4.99 for 20 bags at World Market and other retailers, the affordable but quality Twinings Pure Camomile Tea quickly changed my mind.
As the box advertises, this chamomile tea is very delicate. It's not heavily herbaceous or robustly flavorful, but what is apparent is its distinctly fresh and clean taste. This tea also carried significant sweetness, which played nicely with evident yet subdued floral flavors. This one had an uplifting effect; while it calmed my mind, I didn't end up feeling sluggish either.
Although this is an odd comment for a traditionally hot tea, I found these graceful flavors easy on the palate and quite refreshing. Apparently Twinings agrees, as its box suggests both hot and iced tea uses. Floral chamomile is a great addition to iced tea in general; however, this option would be an especially great candidate due to its crisp sweetness and soft apple and honey notes. If you're a serious chamomile tea person, this mild yet satisfying option would make for a wonderful daily tea — hot or iced.
3. The Republic of Tea Chamomile Lemon Herbal Tea
At first glance, I was dubious of these teensy tea bags from this tin of The Republic of Tea Chamomile Lemon Herbal Tea. The contents seemed sparse, especially for a product at the high price of $14.99 on Amazon. However, upon examination, the contents appeared to be of a higher quality. These circular tea bags contain blossoms and a diverse blend of herbs — not the ground dust you see in cheaper teas.
Once I got over my suspicion and started steeping, I was won over by this tea. The smell of The Republic of Tea Chamomile Lemon Tea was vibrant, flowery, minty, soothing, sweet, and herbal –definitely not one-note. I found the taste to be juicy and complex as well. This tea has a palpable sweetness, reminiscent of fruit flavors. The lemon balm especially shone, adding a zing of citrus that dually brings anti-anxiety benefits within ten or so minutes.
Also containing skullcap, passion flower, valerian root, and other herbs, this option from The Republic of Tea combats stress and restlessness effectively, and from a few angles. In my tested opinion, this would be a wonderful tea for winding down before bed or as a somewhat sweet after-dinner treat. All in all, I was proven wrong — these little tea bags packed a punch.
2. Bigelow Benefits Sleep Chamomile & Lavender Tea
Bigelow Benefits Sleep Chamomile & Lavender Tea, costing $4.79 at Sprouts and other retailers, exceeded my expectations in both areas of taste and herbal benefits. It was immediately fragrant as I was hit with a robust lavender presence that quickly and richly concentrated the cup.
Luckily, the overall taste of this tea wasn't too perfumey. After a couple sips, the chamomile came through with its soft, fresh, and slightly sweet characteristics. While drinking this tea, the scent was healing in its own right. More notably, this chamomile and lavender concoction started working so immediately, it caught me by surprise. Bigelow specifies that this is a tea for sleep, and I can see why — it's like a lullaby in tea form.
As a final note, it seems as though hardworking herbal teas tend to have more tannic qualities, but this tea did not. There are others on this list that I prefer more in terms of flavor, but this tea shot to the top for its outstanding effectiveness. Of all the teas on this list, this option aided in relaxation and sedation far better than the rest.
1. Yogi Comforting Chamomile Tea
Yogi Comforting Chamomile is, plain and simple, a straightforward yet superb chamomile tea that meets its comforting claims. It doesn't come with bells and whistles like additional herbs or flashy packaging; however, this purely chamomile tea highlights all of the plant's winning attributes.
First off, its dreamy scent is faint yet uplifting. Light and layered in flavor, it's peppered with honey, vanilla, and zippy notes that bring citrus fruits to mind. I also liked that it's not overly concentrated, in regard to both flavor and tannins. In fact, Yogi is astoundingly creamy in comparison to the others on this list. As the tea steeped, I also noticed a slight nuttiness that paired well with its buttery smooth palatability.
Furthermore, this tea came with strong herbal advantages. Symptoms of a more relaxed body and calmer headspace showed up gradually and effectively. While these effects are significant, they don't take on the drowsy qualities of a sedative or sleep aid either. For those who want to curb their anxiety while still keeping their wits, this would be a wonderful daytime sipper. All of these perks for the price of 4.79 at Whole Foods? Yogi Comforting Chamomile Tea is pretty hard to beat.
Methodology
I conducted this taste test over the course of a few days, making sure to follow brewing instructions according to each brand and leave out any additives like sweeteners or cream.
In terms of judging hierarchy, flavor comes first. Because chamomile is known for its slightly sweet and floral flavor, these served as a taste target. However, because chamomile is often blended with other powerful herbs, its delicate presence can be outshone. This isn't necessarily a dealbreaker for chamomile tea; however, I considered whether these blends enhanced or complicated the quality of these teas.
Palatability was also a concern. If a tea is overly tannic or chalky, it probably won't become a cupboard mainstay. The same goes for scent, which can affect the overall satisfaction and even flavor profile of a tea. I also assessed how these options varied in the concentration of the tea after steeping.
To test the advertised health benefits of these teas, I isolated taste tests to accurately chart the effects of each individual tea. This turned out to be an especially important step, as the onset of each tea varied. I considered the effects of each tea, observing drowsiness, anxiety reduction, and physical relaxation, and whether these effects were immediate or gradual. While the final list was crafted through a summation of all of these aspects, overall personal preference was my top deciding factor.